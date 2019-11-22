Hotel Iberostar Selection Almirante about to be opened in Holguin

The Iberostar Selection Almirante Hotel will be inaugurated next 2020 in Guardalavaca beach, in the northeastern Cuban province of Holguin. The Ministry of Tourism bets on building five star facilities like this one by way of boosting the leisure industry in the region.

The Iberostar Selection Almirante hotel, a true Cuban design, will have 515 rooms, which includes 64 small suites and five suites. Also, four swimming-pools and Italian and Japanese restaurants, of seafood and traditional buffet service.

The main section of the hotel - a five story building – will be for the family, said Yunieski Escalona, the director of the company investing at Albatros Guardalava.

The Iberostar Selection Almirante hotel is an attractive place, built to save time and resources but pointing at quality.

This facility that is to be completed next year is a present to greet the 330 years of Holguin town.