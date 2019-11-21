Thursday, 21 November 2019

Special Education with positive results in Holguin province

Special Teaching has reached positive results in the implemantation of the Third Improvement Process of the Education System. So far there are experiences to be shared in the 28 schools of this kind in Holguin province. What indeed is a challenge for the comprehensive formation of students thru the transformation of working methods that lead to the strengthening of the teaching-learning process.

Madelin Rodriguez Batista, a methodologist from the Provincial Departament of Special Education, extoled the significance of the ongoing process that points at the full integration of factors like the school/the student/the community and the family, in adition to the updating of all the teachers.

She added that “We all prfit foem this process because we go for higher quality, the teachers have a better preparation starting the combination of the scientific and methodological work that make the personalized and differentiated attention possible”.

The methodolgist explained that with this process direction and organization styles are changed to favor instruction, within a more contextualized and participatory work, which take students and teachers closer and thus response to the especific difficulties of students that have been diagnosed with intellectual or sensorial discapacity, mentally retarded, or with disorders on their communication or behavior.

Rodriguez Batista said that despite having to work with the same syllabuses and books of the Elementary Teaching, the Third Improvement Process of the Education System for Special Teaching they have added the subject “Mi vida social” (“My Social Life”), intended to correct or compensate the main problems for the students with special education needs aimed at improving their integration into society and work”.

Methodologist Madelin Rodriguez Batista said this process will allow updating the didactic methods and syllabuses to improve knowledge and the use of new technologies, to benefit the more than three thousand 500 students of Special Education from this Cuban province.

In the province of Holguin the Third Improvement Process of the Education System, with anticedents in 1975 and 1987, is extended to all teaching levels and the more than a thousand and 200 schools.

Yamila Pupo Otero
Yamila Pupo Otero
