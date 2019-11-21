The passion for tricycle driving by a daring women in Holguin

Dania Dieguez Perez that is one of the two women that drives tricycles in the Cuban city of Holguin has become a reference for peers and passengers. My first question went straight to this true Cuban girl.

- How did you reach at the tricycles?

“I passed the exam many years ago, but when I applied there was no vacancy. To my fortune, a year ago I was called and I said yes, today I feel my dream has become true”.

- Most of the time tricycle driving here is a job for men, how do you like it?

“It’s a challenge, but nothing is impossible. Women can do many things, it’s not competition but there certain things we can do better. I feel happy about my job because the people appreciate it, and when they see me they feel astonished at first sight, then they react and praise my work in the end”.

- What about your co-workers?

“I feel as if I were a queen among so many men. They’re always kind to me. They ask if everything is fine with me when they see me on the street. And I like dealing with passengers, they feel curious about my job, and they feel fine with me and the way I drive and treat them”.

- What can you tell to other women?

“If they want to do any job like mine, that they just have to try. They just have to walk out of their homes and ask for help or advice. And if the dream is decoming a driver, they should to head to the Transport Office where they will get all the information needed, and if they are accepted like me they won’t regret it”.