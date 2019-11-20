Wednesday, 20 November 2019

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Holguin, zeolite, Holguin, Cuba

Holguin zeolite highly demanded at world market

fCompartir
Pin It

The values of Cuban zeolite takes it to a leading place in the world market, it was extolled in the Sixth National Workshop on the called the century’s mineral held in the Cuban province of Holguin.
Building materials produced with efficiency and respecting environment in Holguin



The director of the Holguin branch of the Geominera Company, Armando Caises, said that this mineral when modified is used to feed animals, to wipe out odors, to purify water, to mix it with fertilizers, to absorb gases and oil as well as a dryer.

Caises explained that there are three zeolite deposits in Cuba, located in the provinces of Camaguey, Villa Clara and Holguin, but that the latter is the only exported one for the last years, due to its quality and estimated existence for about 130 years.

The zeolite processing plant, that is located about 20 kms away from Holguin city, produces natural zeolite in granules of different sizes, and other products with high aggregated values, among which stand out the fertilizer Nerea, powder and face packs free of irritant chemicals, products to keep out odors, among others.

In the workshop above mentioned, they debated on the market of zeolites and the perspectives insight, and the cooperation in production as a challenge for the Cuban industry of the zeolite. / PL – Translated by Radio Angulo.

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

  • Colombia faces a popular backlash against neoliberal policies

    The secretary general of the Colombian Patriotic Union party, Gabriel Becerra, warned on Wednesday that if the government 'insists on imposing a new wave of neoliberal reforms against the workers there will be a popular backlash' in the country'.

  • Havana glad to enjoy Japan's traditional Kabuki theater

    Japan's traditional Kabuki theater lands in Havana for the first time, as part of the celebrations for the 90th years of the diplomatic relations between the Asian nation and Cuba, as well as the 500th birthday of the Cuban capital.

  • US launches new smear campaign against Cuba

    For weeks now, the U.S. government has been leading a new defamation and discredit campaign against Cuba as part of its policy of growing hostility against our country.

  • Holguin zeolite highly demanded at world market

    The values of Cuban zeolite takes it to a leading place in the world market, it was extolled in the Sixth National Workshop on the called the century’s mineral held in the Cuban province of Holguin.Building materials produced with efficiency and respecting environment in Holguin

  • Solidarity groups in Athens demand ending of the US blockade of Cuba

    Members of Greek solidarity organizations, including the Jose Marti Cultural Association for Solidarity with the Caribbean nation, paraded with a banner calling for "an end to the U.S. blockade against Cuba," leading a group of more than 20.000 participants.New hotels added to list of Cuban companies banned by the US
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.