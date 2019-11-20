Holguin zeolite highly demanded at world market

The values of Cuban zeolite takes it to a leading place in the world market, it was extolled in the Sixth National Workshop on the called the century’s mineral held in the Cuban province of Holguin.

The director of the Holguin branch of the Geominera Company, Armando Caises, said that this mineral when modified is used to feed animals, to wipe out odors, to purify water, to mix it with fertilizers, to absorb gases and oil as well as a dryer.



Caises explained that there are three zeolite deposits in Cuba, located in the provinces of Camaguey, Villa Clara and Holguin, but that the latter is the only exported one for the last years, due to its quality and estimated existence for about 130 years.



The zeolite processing plant, that is located about 20 kms away from Holguin city, produces natural zeolite in granules of different sizes, and other products with high aggregated values, among which stand out the fertilizer Nerea, powder and face packs free of irritant chemicals, products to keep out odors, among others.



In the workshop above mentioned, they debated on the market of zeolites and the perspectives insight, and the cooperation in production as a challenge for the Cuban industry of the zeolite. / PL – Translated by Radio Angulo.