Wednesday, 20 November 2019

Holguin: Calixto Garcia municipality for new markets for export

The search of markets thanks to the chances given by the tourism international network is part of the strategies by the companies from the municipality of Calixto Garcia, as demanded by national economy seeking for the increase of exports.

On such a sense La Jiquima Company has already defined the demands by tourism, specially the products of its small industry, those got at the polyethylene tunnel with vegetables of different kind, as well as citric production including lemon, orange and grape fruit.

Charcoal production is another highly demanded product in the world market, and three local entities have already yielded ground like the companies “El Libertador”, La Jiquima and Cattle Unit.

The increase of export as a strategy for the country’s development has found potentials in the local Food Producing Unit, which could continue on exploring more chances in tourism.

In a complex context due to the US blockade of Cuba another priority for the municipality of Calixto Garcia, of Holguin province, meeting all production plans is a priority, mainly those that help replace import as milk and beef. / By Artemio Leyva Aguilera - Radio Juvenil / Translated by Radio Angulo.

