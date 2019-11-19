Tuesday, 19 November 2019

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

images/stories/2019/marzo/holguin/transporte-trabajo-cuenta-propia-holguin_f-yamila.jpgTransport, Holguin, regulations, self - employed workers, Cuba

New regulations for self-employed transport workers in Holguin (I)

fCompartir
Pin It

Last November 4, the Official Gazette No. 25 -extraordinary release - published the changes to the regulations for the operation licence to transportation. To learn about it Radio Angulo shared opinions with Juan Carlos Sarmiento Rodriguez, chief of the State Unit of Traffic in the province of Holguin.

-W hat feature marks this new operation licence?

“All the previous ones get joined into single one. Now, the two existing modalities

“All the previous ones get joined into single one, - now considered regular-, replacing the free services and routs.

The new regulation now comprises the two systems with a tariff of fixed prices depending on the fuels they purchase at different prices, besides the opening of an account by each driver, and medical check up.”

- That means routs and prices will be fixed depending on the means of transportation?

“In accordance with the means of transportation with such a licence, a fixed price for the rout will be decided, and the price will go with the fuel used. It’s good to clear that there will be pre-established routs by the Provincial Transport Company and the municipal units”.

- Which entities will deal with this process?

“The Cuban Central Bank, Fincimex for the fuel cards, the Provincial Transport Company, the State Unit of Traffic and the Provincial Directive Board of Public Health in charge of the corresponding physiological check up”.

- Is there any especial consideration to grant national licences?

“The municipal multidisciplinary groups are in responsible of approving this kind of licences. The Cuban government assumed that each territory is aware of the features of vehicles in each municipality. For that reason, the decision of granting any licence relies on that jurisdiction”.

Raúl Rodríguez Peña
Author: Raúl Rodríguez PeñaEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.