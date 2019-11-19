New regulations for self-employed transport workers in Holguin (I)

Last November 4, the Official Gazette No. 25 -extraordinary release - published the changes to the regulations for the operation licence to transportation. To learn about it Radio Angulo shared opinions with Juan Carlos Sarmiento Rodriguez, chief of the State Unit of Traffic in the province of Holguin.

-W hat feature marks this new operation licence?

“All the previous ones get joined into single one, - now considered regular-, replacing the free services and routs.

The new regulation now comprises the two systems with a tariff of fixed prices depending on the fuels they purchase at different prices, besides the opening of an account by each driver, and medical check up.”

- That means routs and prices will be fixed depending on the means of transportation?

“In accordance with the means of transportation with such a licence, a fixed price for the rout will be decided, and the price will go with the fuel used. It’s good to clear that there will be pre-established routs by the Provincial Transport Company and the municipal units”.

- Which entities will deal with this process?

“The Cuban Central Bank, Fincimex for the fuel cards, the Provincial Transport Company, the State Unit of Traffic and the Provincial Directive Board of Public Health in charge of the corresponding physiological check up”.

- Is there any especial consideration to grant national licences?

“The municipal multidisciplinary groups are in responsible of approving this kind of licences. The Cuban government assumed that each territory is aware of the features of vehicles in each municipality. For that reason, the decision of granting any licence relies on that jurisdiction”.