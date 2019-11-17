Doctorate Degree of the University of Holguin reaches Excellence category

The program for the doctorate degree on Organizational Administration of the University of Holguin reached the category of Excellence. Such result comes after the amalgamation of Higher Education centers in the homonymous province - taken place in 2015.

The valuations to grant such level were done along the first semester of 2019. All that is indeed meritorious because Cuba’s Regulations of the National Accreditation Board was rectified and tuirned more demanding in accordance with the levels needed today.

Marisol Perez Campaña, vice-rector of that Higher Education Center said that the program of the above mentioned doctorate degree went thru a very complex process due to the many branches within the PhD formation in fields like Economic Sciences and Accounting, Industrial Engineering and Education Sciences.

Starting this result, the University of Holguin has 16 programs that have reached the top category in regular under graduate studies, and in post-grade courses, among them Industrial Engineering.

Along this November, two other doctorates programs of the University of Holguin are going foe the category: Physical Culture Sciences and Sports, and Pedagogy that already got the category of Certified and is waiting for the Excelence.

The University of Holguin celebrated last November fourth the 51 years of its founding, term that have graduated more than 75 thousand proffesionals in different especialties of Economy, Social Sciences and Investigation from Holguin and other provinces, as well as sister nations, thru scholarships granted by the Cuban Government. / CNA – Translated by Radio Angulo.