Holguin university students back up Evo Morales’ cause

Students and workers at the University of Medical Sciences of Holguin rose their voices in support of the Bolivian professionals majoring in different fields in that higher education center, after having graduated in Cuba as doctors in Medicine.

Doctor in Medicine and now a resident thanked, on behalf of his peers, having been trained in different specialties, admitted Dr. Hernan Cusi.

¨We’re sad for the hard time our people are living today, after the true Bolivian president Evo Morales was ousted by a coup, despite he was the only man to have defended the aboriginal people, the land toilers, in fact the poorest people in the country. He managed to make economy changed for better, but those achievements will vanish after these so hard changes, and the coupist will only defend the rich ones, and will neglect al the people’s benefits earned with MAS Party¨, said the young doctor that is majoring in Surgery.

¨Bolivia lived a sad past, things changed with Evo Morales; now neoliberalism will be planted. But one thing is clear, we have the moral obligation of following him¨.

Bolivia is a chaos today, people’s killing, plunders, fake news all around, the army turned to the right forced by the USA. But the people, especially the youth, will take to the streets, he added.

On the other hand, Cuban students decried the plot, and the violent and terrorist actions against the people that defend democracy.

For that reason, people support Evo Morales and the true Latin-Americans that decry the coup against the first and only Bolivian president that never forgot his roots.

In the event they slammed the US dirty hands in the coup, and deplored the use of force against Evo Morales’ supporters.