Building materials produced with efficiency and respecting environment in Holguin

Two years after having started working, the Bariay aggregates mill in the municipality of Rafael Freyre of the Cuban province of Holguin keeps meeting its main goal: supplying building material to support tourism development in Ramon de Antilla, investment that receives about 40 percent of the plant's production.

This unit that belongs to the Medano construction materials company processes about 60 cubic meters of stone per hour. The high degree of automation guarantees processes with only one operator during work shifts.

Carlos Avila Herrera, the company's production director, said that in 2018 the plant managed to surpass the plan by 118 percent, with stone productions of three-eighth, three-quarter and stone dust. In this year, considering fuel limitations facing the country, they had a smaller plan of around 74 thousand cubic meters of aggregates, which was recently completed without difficulties.

The mill also contributes to other areas such as road repair and construction, housing programs and local production of materials. “The plant has an energy consumption of 2.5 kilowatts and 0.95 liters of fuels per each cubic meter of processed aggregate, which confirms the high energy efficiency indicators. In addition, its location close to the production destinations considerably reduces fuel consumption,”said Eduardo Rojas Gamez, Head of the Mill.

The facility that is located in a place of important historical and natural attractions at about 50 kilometers north of the city of Holguín, also protects the environment, as it has technologies that mitigate the impact of dust pollution. The Medano materials company expands its projections to meet the aggregates demand in the province with the construction of a similar installation in the municipality of Mayari that will begin operating in January 2020. / Al Dia.