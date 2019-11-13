Wednesday, 13 November 2019

Holguin Botanical Garden

Endemic species of the flora protected at the Holguin Botanical Garden

The Botanical Garden of Holguin, located in the outskirts of the homonymous city and founded in 1995, has become a reference on the protection of endemic species of flora by boosting environmental education.

Yudith Floirian, a specialist in the natural reservoir, highlighted among the main activities the educational talks and conferences referring to the properties of specimens such as the dwarf cactus and Flor de Holguin, exclusive to this northeastern territory.

She said that some 117 endemic varieties of Cuba are represented in the place, preserved for the study and dissemination of their main characteristics as protectors of the natural environment in different areas of the province.

In the area covered by the plantations of this institution, attached to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, research projects are also developed for the protection of the mountainous ecosystems of the province, where most of the native plants in danger of extinction are found.

The Holguin Botanical Garden, about five and a half kilometers from the historic center of the city, in the vicinity of the Valle de Mayabe amusement park, has in its fifteen areas more than 19 thousand species from the five continents.

Among the programs to protect the flora and its environment, the reservoir also offers a wide range of services, including gardening and training courses related to botany. / Ahora.

  Endemic species of the flora protected at the Holguin Botanical Garden

The most read

