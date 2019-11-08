Holguín advances in orderly and efficient private management

Self-employment in Holguín is progressing as a significant source of employment with proposals that diversify the supply of goods and services and provide valuable income for local development.



In 2010, when this form of employment was modified and made more flexible with new forms of management, just over 11,500 Holguineros exercised some type of activity of this type; however, today this figure has almost multiplied five times (55,500).



The forms of non-state management respond to the strategy of improving the Cuban economy with a better use of existing resources in the territory based on their potentialities and needs, and have led to the identification of profitable commercial opportunities that generate direct financial benefits to society and stimulate productivity.

Self-employment generates well-being for the holguinera family; it is a livelihood for many young people and women, who represent 32 per cent and 33 per cent of the contracted force, respectively, and who benefit from salaries that generally respond to their interests.



In this northeastern Cuban province, about 15 percent of self-employed workers also have state labor ties.

This economic management model has a positive impact on the improvement of the holguinero's quality of life with stable proposals for the production and sale of food and, fundamentally, with regard to the transport of cargo and passengers.



The tendency of growth and consolidation of self-employment in Holguín is evident in the successful performance of activities such as renting housing, rooms and spaces, and telecommunications agents.



It is the will of the State to give better attention to this emerging sector of the economy, as recognized by the Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, in the closing of the VIII Congress of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba, on June 14, 2019: "We propose to order the activity of the private sector, but without obstructing or slowing down its performance, stimulating the best practices until those who exercise it today turn away from illegality, sub-declaration and other harmful practices.



Holguín consolidates the organization and control of self-employment with strict vigilance against indisciplines, violations of the law, diversion of resources or non-payment of tribute; at the same time that it tries to integrate all its actors and forms of property into its economic and social environment.