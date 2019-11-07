Self-employed workers in Holguin acquire new tools to consolidate as PYMES

How to insert small and medium enterprises in the Cuban economic scenario. With this workshop was opened for training the self-employed workers, the Holguín Chapter of the Economic Society of Friends of the Country (SEAP)

."La Lucecita", institutional partner of the Chapter, acquired the conceptual tools for the definition, creation and subsequent management of small and medium enterprises in Cuba, known worldwide as PYME.

Tania Borjas Silva was attentive to the class all the time and at the end she commented: "We took with us the experience on the techniques to be applied to what is a small or medium enterprise, that is very good for us because sometimes we do not have all the tools to be able to develop our work and this Workshop has given us, it is also very positive that these courses are disseminated much more so that other self-employed workers can own the knowledge, because having these tools our work is going to have a better development and be able to contribute all that we have learned".

Motivated with this course was Luis Enrique Perez and confirmed: "This gives us fresh ideas, knowledge, gives us new airs to continue projecting and more now with these ideas that has the country of the PYME because, generally, the development of a country is associated with it.

The young Leonardo Ricardo was satisfied with the knowledge provided by the course but at the same time was concerned about the need for a wholesale market for (TCP).

"La Lucecita" as Leonardo Nieves (member of SEAP) says "they work with a lot of professionalism, decency, good treatment, an exquisite service, to such an extent that from the moment he enters he feels satisfied".

Nieves said that while there looking for a service, a lady felt so welcomed by this young team that she even proposed that they name her Los Bonitos, so besides a good service they already have an "added value".

"We wanted to be self-employed and the customers were shaping us," says Leonardo Heredia Martinez in front of the eight workers, but says: "there is a well-structured gear, we all dominate each of the services, here the rules are met to rotate through all areas, as if one was a recent graduate, if someone is missing the other assumes.

"We are all professionals and we offer a wide range of services from printing a document to making a poster for a company or for anyone who needs it and requests our service, we customize fabrics, we offer ceramic pieces, crafts and everything we offer we try to add the touch of spiritually filling it beyond the material, so that it reaches the heart of each one, for us our customers are our reason for being.

"We are trying to expand, we already ask the government for a small local to offer a wider range of services.

The workers dream and create because the productive forces have been liberated to make way for non-state forms of management in Cuba, as a complement to the economy by contributing to the satisfaction of needs and to integral efficiency.