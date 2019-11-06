U.S. Blockade Limits UHo Research Projects.

The research projects designed by the University of Holguín in the different branches face limitations in their execution because they do not have the necessary resources and goods available due to the harmful effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States almost six decades ago.

The intensification of the aggressive measures imposed by the U.S. government causes some markets to deny the sale of certain parts or devices just because they have links with U.S. companies, which leads to agreements with companies located geographically far from the island, so that the purchase of goods and means indispensable for the investigative processes have to be acquired at much higher prices when they could be obtained within the United States itself.

Ana de Lourdes Torralbas, director general of the University of Holguín, told ACN that the production of electricity protectors, one of the research patents held by the university, has been hampered since time immemorial by the lack of basic raw materials, where the damage caused by the measures of the American administrations is visible.

Rolando Simeón, director of the Center for Studies in Computer Assisted Design and Manufacturing, also stressed that the lack of technology prevents many of the graduates are forced to make their master's and doctoral theses in areas outside their specialty, such as mechanical engineering cases, civil and agricultural and have to develop them in pedagogy, humanities and letters, among others.

Another aspect in which these limitations are appreciated in the holguinera university corresponds to the publication of scientific articles in academic web sites, due to the requirement to pay a high amount of dollars for the authors, which entails that many have to ally to foreigners so that they finance the costs in exchange for them to appear in first place of the credits where the works of the university researchers are published.

With information from ACN