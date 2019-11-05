Russian Tourists will Increase trips to Holguín

With the arrival of the trip by Russian tour operator Coral Travel with a promotional group from that Eurasian nation to the Frank País international airport in Holguin, province where charter flights operated by Nordwind Airlines arrive since December 25, 2017, a second flight operation was established between both countries.

Although the flight was announced for October 31, the official opening of the new route from Moscow to this northeastern province will take place on November 11, when more than 490 passengers will arrive aboard a Boeing of the Russian airline Royal Flight.

The opening of the new route will contribute to increase the arrival of Russian tourists to the Holguín destination, as charter flights will arrive every 10 to 11 days to the Holguin terminal, just like the Nordwind Airlines from the Sheremetyevo International Airport of Moscow.

Carlos Carralero Atencio, commercial of the Gaviota Oriente delegation, explained that the travel agency Gaviota Tours will be the receptive group of vacationers who will stay at the Playa Pesquero and Playa Costa Verde hotels, both located very close to the sea an All Inclusive Service.

According to Carralero, the Russian tourism to operate is specialized in family and added that the groups will be accompanied by pedagogues for the direct attention of children and adolescents during their vacations in this eastern region of Cuba.



In recent statements, the Cuban Minister of Tourism Manuel Marrero acknowledged that there is “a good flow of Russian travelers to Cuba” and noted that until March this year 137 thousand 800 tourists from Russia had arrived on the Island, growing a 30 percent in relation to 2017.

According to data from the Ministry of Tourism Delegation in 2018 more than 12,000 Russian visitors arrived in Holguín and until August 2019 the number exceeded 10,200