Dutch friends impressed with school collective in Holguín

Foreign visitors are always surprised and impressed by the encounter with the workers and students of the special education school "Le Thi Rieng", in this city of Holguín, for the unity, organization, enthusiasm, joy and results, which are obvious from the arrival; and when they leave, they have the feeling that they have known them all their lives, as the Dutch lady Mieke Rutjens confessed to me, with the accomplice consent of her husband Gerard.

Time went by without us realizing it, the supportive friend told me smiling, through the charismatic interpreter Carlos Lang, after having visited some classrooms, where they appreciated the care with which minors with special educational needs associated with intellectual disabilities are cared for, in order to contribute to their insertion into society. They also shared with students who carried out agricultural work in the garden and in other activities that form part of the integral education they receive.



Previously, the visitors, accompanied by Iván Fernández, an official from the provincial delegation of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (Icap), appreciated the quality of the morning school, which provided general information on the activities of the campus, the events; they demanded in chorus the end of the imperialist blockade against Cuba and demanded the release of former Brazilian President Lula da Silva, as part of the "We Have Memory" Day.

Norge Escobar Claro, director of the center, informed the Dutch couple of the particularities of a school that is a reference in School Improvement, has been declared a "Martiano Collective" for four consecutive years, and is an example of the link with the families of the students, the community where it is located, as well as with organizations and institutions in the territory.

Afterwards, the visitors had access to a video and several photos, which graphically show the functioning of the school, including transportation to and from the school, as well as other collateral activities organized by the direction of the center; the practice of some related sports, the teaching in the classrooms according to the characteristics and needs by age and degree of limitation, and the participation in cultural and recreational activities.



The Dutch friends, who in the last five years have made some donations to the homes of children without filial protection, the elderly and other health and education centers, did not stop looking at the physical conditions of the campus, given the economic situation of the country, because they really go unnoticed before so many pleasant impressions of good education, culture, harmony, unity of action and joy, to which is added the permanent gratitude of the relatives.

With almost 30 years of work, the "Le Thi Rieng" has the essentials, said the experienced director Norge Escobar Claro, because the workforce is complete, including teachers, assistants and specialties; there are the necessary material resources; we have the support of families, organizations and our Education System. This is the work of the Revolution, where human beings have priority, he concluded.



In the time they have been coming to Cuba, it has already been corroborated by these Dutch friends, trapped by the reality lived on this Caribbean island, where peace, love, unity and solidarity constitute its best flag.