Solutions in Holguín to not affect the production of sweets

The sweetshop "La Nueva" in the city of Holguín is one of the most efficient units of the Food Production and Distribution Company -NUMA- in this northeastern province of Cuba. Before the end of 2019 will achieve about 293.2 tons of production with sales in excess of two million pesos.

Around 20 types of sweets are made daily at this facility, which are widely accepted for their quality and affordable prices in national currency. Since 1978, this establishment has been producing and marketing pastries with a seal of identity recognized by the population that has been coming there for decades.

Favouritis due to its location, in the vicinity of the Dagoberto Sanfield Intermunicipal Terminal, the sweetshop "La Nueva" has a high affluence of public. Its flour products benefit several local social institutions.

A collective with a high sense of responsibility and sacrifice works there. Despite the technological obsolescence, flour deficit since late last year and lack of oil in recent months, they seek solutions not to affect the production of sweets.

Its administrator Bárbara Rodríguez Arteaga informed that currently they start the production turn at 02:00 am to comply with the energy saving program in the morning peak hours (11:00 am - 01:00 pm), and many times they use firewood as an alternative fuel. Before this stage to make sweets in one day needed 108 liters of oil and now only use 30 to 35 liters, without affecting the quality of services.



The effects on sweet production in the month of September by the difficult energy situation of the country were mitigated with the development of 10 tons of sweet pump fruit in pieces and pinol, whose sales reported more than 83,600 pesos.

The sweetshop "La Nueva" for three consecutive years has received recognition as the most productive and efficient collective of the Food Production and Distribution Company in the province, granted by the National Union of Workers of the Ministry of Food Industry.

