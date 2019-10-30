Wednesday, 30 October 2019

New digital system installed in bus terminal Las Baleares in Holguín

A new digitalised system to provide information to passengers was installed at the Dagoberto Sandfiel intermunicipal bus terminal, known as bus terminal Las Baleares, in the city of Holguín.

baleares sistema digital f raul rodriguezReinier Rodriguez, senior specialist in the Department of Information Technology of the Provincial Directorate of Transport, offered the details for Digital Angle Radio.

What is this new system?

-In a system that allows passengers to be updated on the status of trips and the situation with the availability of circulating vehicles.
The system consists of three subsystems; information to the public with a screen reflecting timetables and departures, the hospitality system shows each of the services provided by the Terminal, including the cafeteria and virtual posters that are interactive systems with multimedia, both videos and images.

How does this screen system work?

-Our terminal has six televisions to transmit the system, five wifi antennas to link passengers with our platform. The system can be accessed inside the enclosure or in the surrounding area by going to www.baleares.thg.co.cu
Will you extend this service to other terminals in this province?

-Yes, at the beginning of 2020 this system will be implemented in the terminals of the municipalities of Moa and Mayarí due to the large number of people they transport daily.

In addition, the system will be implemented in such a way that users do not have to be in the terminals to be able to connect to them, but with an internet connection they can access from anywhere.

 

Raúl Rodríguez Peña
The most read

