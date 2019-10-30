4G coverage in the entire urban area of the municipality of Holguín

The province of Holguín is among the provinces with the highest number of fourth-generation or 4G stations to be installed in Cuba this year. Since it was tested last September, there are already 29 stations in service in the territory and it is expected that this year will increase to 43, explained Yovagnis Pérez Carmenate, head of the department of Mobile Telephony in the Territorial Division of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (Etecsa).
"We installed five in the tourist pole and have planned for this year 38 in the provincial capital, of which 24 are already in service, another three should leave in the coming days located at the University of Medical Sciences, Sandino Secondary School at the exit of San Andres and the Industrial Zone.
To reinforce the areas where there are difficulties with coverage or congestion in the network, in the investment plan this year is planned the installation of more than 20 stations in the city, 11 of them will also have 4G which, as it has been mentioned on numerous occasions, allows customers to reach greater speed in the data connection.
Etecsa has prioritized the leading municipality due to the fact that the areas with the most traffic are located in the city. As explained by the director all the urban area of Holguín is covered with the 4G.
"These 11 take longer because they are new investments to which everything has to be done. The civil works are already done, we are awaiting the earth systems, receiving the masts, as soon as everything is assembled the equipment. The missing ones would be out before the end of the year.
The whole network can not grow at the same time, however Etecsa intends to extend the service to other municipalities as far as the possibilities allow, said Perez Carmenate.
"It begins with the area where the largest number of mobile phones in the province, but in the coming years the company will continue to take this migration to the municipalities. This year is not planned.
Although the initial census estimated an approximate number of customers, the specialist says that after changes in the conditions for access to the service the figure has changed and today are only handled nationally without being able to specify even what number of users of the 4G has the province.
According to the head of the department of Mobile Telephony the growth in stations of fourth generation or 4G in Holguín has to do with indicators that make the province a unique in the country, such as being the second with the largest number of mobile phone stations surpassing Matanzas, and the third with the largest volume of customers in the country.
