High Season Tourism Operations Begin in Holguín

This October 28th marks the 60th anniversary of the physical disappearance of Commander Camilo Cienfuegos Gorriarán, that legendary guerrilla who, by sheer merit, earned the qualifiers of El Héroe de Yaguajay y el Señor de la Vanguardia, deserved recognitions that summarize a trajectory of recognized value in a person who lived only 27 years, since he physically disappeared in an airplane accident in 1959. With these lines I intend to pay a modest tribute to that genuine Cuban, considered the man of a thousand anecdotes, who left an indelible imprint that placed him, in his own right, in the heart of his people who professed admiration, affection and respect for his charisma and contributions in the fight to overthrow the bloody Batista tyranny.I prepare to remember the Commander in the alón hat and the frank smile, the most brilliant of all the guerrillas, citing anecdotes narrated by those who had the privilege of knowing him, assessing his virtues, sharing the evolutionary struggle with him, and leaving a record of their impressions of the hero.Camilo was joined by a close friendship with the legendary Heroic Guerrilla, Ernesto Che Guevara. Perhaps due to coincidences in history, both unforgettable Commanders disappeared physically in October.And it was precisely Che who qualified Camilo as the most brilliant of all the guerrillas, not as a compliment to the disappeared comrade, but as a fair recognition of his merits demonstrated in the warlike actions.Che tells that after the surprise of Alegría de Pío, on December 5, 1956, in the flight he had lost his backpack and only managed to save the blanket. "When night came, each one naturally prepared to eat the very small ration he had, and Camilo, seeing that I had nothing to eat, since the blanket was not a good food, shared with me the only can of milk he had; and from that moment I believe that our friendship was born or deepened". The unforgettable Vilma Espín when referring to Camilo said: "Camilo is a legendary figure, it is the idea that I have of Camilo, even of his same name nothing common, full of strength and poetry at the same time. If we invented a name for a legendary character, we could call him Camilo Cienfuegos"."The same death of Camilo, lost in the sea, the way to commemorate it, throwing a flower to the water and all those, his exploits, are actions of legend". From a letter from Camilo to Fidel Castro during the war against the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista, the following was stated: "We went to the pantheon where the Apostle fell and we placed as he wanted a flag and a bouquet of roses, and another flag was placed, that of July 26. We did a minute of silence in memory of the fallen and two shocks of rifles. It is unnecessary to tell you that the aviation later on machine gunned the surroundings. That is a shame as it is abandoned. I had planned to have him cleaned up and fixed up. We took care of it. The following anecdote is narrated by William Gálvez, an invading guerrilla and author of several books about Camilo's life: The first time he saw Camilo was in Hombrito. The already legendary guerrilla was coming to Ernesto's "consultation". He was also the first joke he heard. He was smiling and commented on his concern of extracting a tooth with Che. - How is it possible," commented William, "if Che is a doctor and for sure it won't hurt? - No, it's not because it hurts, but because that "matasanos" will surely get me a good one and not the bad one.From his extensive anecdotary I cite one of the best known and which highlighted his unconditional loyalty to Fidel Castro. A baseball game was going to be played and Fidel would be the pitcher of one of the teams, while Camilo appeared in the other. When he found out, he expressed against Fidel not even in the ball, and he played as a catcher receiving from the Commander in Chief.Camilo won a deserved place in the heart of the Cuban people, who deeply regretted his physical disappearance, but he has kept it alive in the memory and in the accomplishments of the work to which he dedicated his brief but intense existence: The Revolution.The Rebel Commander, who embodied the image of the people, receives the homage of his people on October 28, the 60th anniversary of his physical disappearance.