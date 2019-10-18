Holguín with new prosecutors

The ceremony of inauguration of new prosecutors and chiefs in their posts in the Holguín Public Prosecutor's Office took place in the Revolution room of the La Periquera History Museum, National Monument, on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of Fidel Castro's self-defense plea during the Moncada trial.



In the presence of directors of the organs of justice, the Military Prosecutor's Office, the University, law students and others, the seven new prosecutors signed the code of ethics of the institution to which they belong as a requirement of their high technical-professional preparation and high sense of duty, conditions for their daily behavior.



With the incorporation of these graduates of the regular daytime course and other sources, the fiscal staff of 11 municipalities is completed: Moa, Sagua de Tánamo, Frank País, Mayarí, Báguanos, Calixto García, Rafael Freyre; Urbano Noris, Cacocum, Banes and Holguín.



"The injection of youth oxygenates our organ. We want them to assume the Attorney General's Office as a family and represent the people as this one deserves. We urge you to study and prepare for this work, which is strong, but wonderful," said Maidelín Fernández Rosado, deputy provincial chief.



The event was also part of the celebration of the 36th anniversary of the constitution of the military justice organs.

At the closing, Juan Miguel Morán, vice-president of the Provincial Administration Council in Holguín, called for compliance with the socialist constitution.