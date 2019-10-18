Friday, 18 October 2019

Real Audio

Holguin prosecutors take office this Thursday in the city of Holguin. Photo: Taken from ahora.cu

Holguín with new prosecutors

fCompartir
Pin It

 The ceremony of inauguration of new prosecutors and chiefs in their posts in the Holguín Public Prosecutor's Office took place in the Revolution room of the La Periquera History Museum, National Monument, on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of Fidel Castro's self-defense plea during the Moncada trial.


In the presence of directors of the organs of justice, the Military Prosecutor's Office, the University, law students and others, the seven new prosecutors signed the code of ethics of the institution to which they belong as a requirement of their high technical-professional preparation and high sense of duty, conditions for their daily behavior.


With the incorporation of these graduates of the regular daytime course and other sources, the fiscal staff of 11 municipalities is completed: Moa, Sagua de Tánamo, Frank País, Mayarí, Báguanos, Calixto García, Rafael Freyre; Urbano Noris, Cacocum, Banes and Holguín.


"The injection of youth oxygenates our organ. We want them to assume the Attorney General's Office as a family and represent the people as this one deserves. We urge you to study and prepare for this work, which is strong, but wonderful," said Maidelín Fernández Rosado, deputy provincial chief.


The event was also part of the celebration of the 36th anniversary of the constitution of the military justice organs.
At the closing, Juan Miguel Morán, vice-president of the Provincial Administration Council in Holguín, called for compliance with the socialist constitution.

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

  • Holguín with new prosecutors

     The ceremony of inauguration of new prosecutors and chiefs in their posts in the Holguín Public Prosecutor's Office took place in the Revolution room of the La Periquera History Museum, National Monument, on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of Fidel Castro's self-defense plea during the Moncada trial.

  • Alicia Alonso, Cuban prima ballerina assoluta, died

     Cuban assolute prima ballerina, Alicia Alonso, died this Thursday in Havana, at the age of 98, from cardiovascular disease, sources from the Cuban National Ballet (BNC) reported

  • Mentes callejeras presents first album with Bis Music

    The holguinero musical group Mentes Callejeras, defender of the Cuban popular rhythms, presented this Wednesday to the press its last album Lista Negra, produced by the Casa Discográfica Bis Music, belonging to the Promotora Artística y Literaria (Artex).

  • Measures to develop domestic trade

    Looking to boost the national economy and retain in the country the strong currency that Cubans are currently spending abroad, the Cuban government announced new measures

  • MITM Americas 2019 opened in Havana

    The National Hotel of Cuba is the stage where the 23rd edition of the MITM Americas event was officially inaugurated this Wednesday and will last until Friday, where, according to its organizers, more than 3,000 business meetings are expected.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.