Tuesday, 15 October 2019

Real Audio

Rafael Fornet repairs a customer's induction burner. Photo: Betsy Segura (Archive)

Holguín Workers Break U.S. Blockade Fence

The workers of the Provincial Company of Technical and Personal Services of Holguín are affected by the deficit of spare parts for the repair of the food cooking module, as a consequence of the application of the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba more than 59 years ago and which directly affects the Cuban population.

Faced with this problem, a group of men and women look for alternatives and put their hands to work with creativity and ingenuity to give a hard blow to the empire, like the case of technician Rafael Fornet from Workshop number 1 located in Aguilera Street in the City of Parks, who created an oven to dry the plates of the induction stoves, shortening the repair time and substituting imports into the country.
To continue fighting, not to surrender in the face of adversity and to continue applying internal alternatives to each difficulty, is the objective of the holguineros labor collectives that, in the face of hostile U.S. policy, today affirm that it can be done.

 

Raúl Rodríguez Peña
Author: Raúl Rodríguez PeñaEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
