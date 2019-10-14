Rebirth of the ruins in Gibara

From the ancient ruins of a grocery store, a unique Municipal Initiative Project for Local Development in the city of Gibara, province of Holguín, was restarted as a cultural and gastronomic center that reopened its doors last July 7 with an original recreational proposal and tourist value.

Directed by the Company of Services to the Art (Empresa de Servicios al Arte ) this space, which has existed since 1822, has a different and attractive design, preserving some elements of its initial structure from the colonial era with a suggestive artistic conception in which wood decoration predominates, reminiscent of the parlets used for cargo, and which responds to the rescue of the former prosperity of commerce there and of the very building devastated by Cyclone Ike in 2008 when it was still a grocery store, at that time of the Ministry of Interior Commerce (Mincin).

"El Almacén", which has kept its original name for almost two centuries, inaugurated its services on the occasion of the XV Gibara International Film Festival. It has only been working for three months, but their offers are already very well accepted. Its administrator, Jorge Luis Hernandez Garcia, highlighted the high influx of people especially on weekends that exceeds the total capacity of the facility for 165 people.



It is one more option of the Gibara tourist product, foreigners from different countries have arrived there who, according to Hernandez Garcia, have expressed to feel very comfortable in this pleasant place with beautiful sea view and have even suggested a better use of space and schedule morning, such as offering breakfasts or the possibility of yogas exercises for its healthy atmosphere and amplitude.



In administrative management and customer service, he mentioned as strengths the qualification and sense of identity of its workers, which have allowed a sustained increase in sales. Since its opening the economic results are increasing, in just three months has achieved sales in excess of 164 thousand pesos (national currency) and collect more than 45 thousand CUC, 40 percent of its income in foreign currency is destined to promote social benefit projects in Gibara. "It is now up to us to work in two fundamental areas, one maintaining supply and the other quality in the provision of services," he said.



He also confirmed that until now the supply of food products, especially meat products, drinks and liqueurs has been stable through contracts with Cervecería Bucanero S.A, TecnoAzúcar and Cuba Ron S.A.

Its main commercial activities are aimed at the service of canteen and barbecue, but its conception of cultural center opens the range to the promotion of local and national artistic talent, "here was Lidis Lamorú (Cuban singer-songwriter of children's themes), the Mediterranean Group, the Electrozona Group and the local septets have been presented Tropi Mar and Villa Blanca".

The Almacén is also a large stage open to dances, exhibitions, film screenings, birthday celebrations, weddings and other festivities.



Its implementation enables new jobs, especially for young people, enhances local development and contributes to beautify the image of this town founded in 1817 facing the Atlantic, which traps, at the north of Holguín, for its architecture and natural charms.

