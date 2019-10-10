Holguín: Self-Employed Assistants Trained for Child Care

One of the greatest concerns of parents and families in general when they do not have the opportunity to have their child in a nursery school is to find a place where in addition to care; the child is instructed and educated.



The caregivers or private nurseries, although they solve the problem of the lack of capacity in state educational institutions, often they do not have the qualified employees to work with the pre-school children, that is why the Provincial Direction of Education trains the "care assistants", an option of self-employment that in Holguín has about 111 workers, according to information from the Work Body in the territory.

"This is an initiative that we have been carrying out since last August when we visited our colleagues who work with children from zero to six years old. The initial objective was to inform them about the course and explain the contents that they will receive as well as the importance of being trained in topics such as the characteristics of children of these ages, which are the activities to be carried out and the goals to overcome in each stage," commented Yanelis López Batista, provincial methodologist of early childhood education.

Once the course is completed, a certificate will be given as a guarantee that they are prepared for early childhood care, noted the methodologist who also noted that to date about 40 assistants for care have confirmed their willingness to participate in the courses, which are organized from the municipal structures of Education.

Other essential aspects to carry out the correct care of the infants such as the fulfillment of the schedule of life, the guiding activity according to the age as well as the ways of preparation to the family are contemplated in this course, which takes place for the first time in the province.