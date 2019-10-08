Tuesday, 08 October 2019

Locally intense rains, recorded on the afternoon of October 5, 2019, flooded some areas of the city of Holguín, Cuba. Photo: Juan Pablo Carreras (ACN)

Rains of the last days favor capacity of reservoirs in Holguín

The rains recorded in recent days in the eastern Cuban province of Holguín, which in some areas reached the category of locally intense, contributed to the increase in filling levels of the territory's dams, today above 85 percent of its total reservoir capacity.

This indicator is qualified by specialists of the Provincial Delegation of Hydraulic Resources as encouraging and beneficial for the different branches, especially for livestock, for the improvement of pastures, and for the cultivation of sugar cane.

Although dammed water is not a record for the period January-September and the first six days of October, the availability of the 21 dams administered by the Institute of Hydraulic Resources in the province is stimulating, both for the benefit of the agricultural-sugar programs and for the supply of the population and other economic and social projects.

This was confirmed to the Cuban News Agency by engineer Jorge Luis Bosch, director of state commission and maintenance of that entity in the territory, pointing out that October opened from the first day as the rainiest month historically in the province to dam in this short period about five million cubic meters of water.


The current levels of the precious liquid in the dams, he stressed, are sufficient to cover for almost a year the demands in the irrigation systems of various agricultural crops and sugarcane, which guarantees even the needs of this vital resource within the drought period between November and April, he said.


Contrary to the favorable behavior of the rains in benefit of the soils, there are records in the three reservoirs that provide water to the population of the provincial capital, which only store 44 percent of its capacity, in the case of Cacoyuguín; 32 percent in Guirabo; and 72 percent in Gibara, said Bosch.


He said the recent rains were a respite from the intense drought in the territory so far this year, because the levels in the dams were generally below the historical average of the province.


Last weekend, he pointed out, the records were of intense downpours in several areas of the province, mainly on Saturday in the city of Holguín and in the municipality of Cacocum where there were even floods and interruptions of public roads in certain communities in terms of vehicle traffic particularly.


Holguín has a reservoir capacity of 922 million cubic meters of the precious liquid and these days three of its reservoirs are pouring, including the Mayarí dam, the largest volume in the province, which feeds the hydraulic project known as East-West Transfer, under construction.
(With information from Agencia Cubana de Noticias)

