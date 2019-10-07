Monday, 07 October 2019

Tomato sowing in organoponic quarries in the city of Holguín. Photo: José Miguel Ávila (Archive)

Holguín proposes measures for agriculture in the face of climate change

Researchers from several institutions in the province of Holguín propose changes in planting patterns in that territory to increase yields in the face of rainfall, temperature and pests as a result of the impact of climate change.The study suggests new sowing and harvest dates and good phytosanitary practices and water and soil management for crops such as beans, tomatoes, tobacco, maize, sweet potatoes, cassava and vegetables.


The proposals of the experts, belonging to the Department of Plant Health and the Center for Studies of Arid Agrosystems, of the University of Holguín, take into account the detailed observations made in the field and properly documented, as well as the results of surveys applied to producers.


According to specialists in the Holguin fields, the temperature has risen above 34 degrees Celsius in the evaluated stage, to which are added the systematic stages of drought, which contributes to the appearance of pests and diseases.


The investigations have detected physiological imbalances that have their manifestations in the plants, in the losses of leaves and flowers or in the early maturity, reason why they propose, besides changes in the patterns of sowing-harvest, to enrich the integrated phytosanitary management of fungus of the soil and to use products that stimulate the phases of growth and development of crops, facilitating with this procedure the fight against plagues and diseases.

The impact of climate change on agriculture, according to experts in Cuba, implies a decrease in the areas for sowing; an effect on the productivity and physiology of plants; unexpected variations in the periods of sowing and harvesting; alterations in the dynamics of pests and diseases; and extinction of animal and plant species.
With information from Granma

 

