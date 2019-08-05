Monday, 05 August 2019

Tabacalero in the process of placing a layer to a cigar. Photo: Yamila Pupo(archive)

Holguín Tobacco Growers Surpass Economic and Productive Indicators

The tobacco company of the province of Holguín, located among those of greater productive potential of Cuba in the elaboration of cigars, so much for the national consumption as toward the export, concluded the first semester of the year with notable contributions in its main economic indicators, especially in the levels of efficiencies.

Despite that from the agricultural point of view that line is concentrated in other areas of the country such as Pinar del Río and Sancti Spíritus, this territory highlighted in the industrial part by achieving between January and June of this year more than 14 million pesos in profits, Raciel Aguilera, director of this entity, told ACN.

In this period, the nine factories in Holguin, five of which produce for export, manufactured 19. 761 000 cigars, four percent above the plan, one of the most outstanding results compared to similar stages of previous years.

The total value of these productions reached over 40 million pesos, about two million above the plan set for this period, said Aguilera, noting that Holguín appears second in Cuba in the manufacture of habano cigars for export and third in the production allocated to the domestic consumption.

 With information of ACN

Latest news

The most read

