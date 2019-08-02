CMKO, a radial plant with 83 years of life

CMKO has 83 years of history since the first of August. In them it accumulates details that make it unique. It is, for example, the first holguinera radio station that broke with bourgeois commercial interest and served as a spokesperson for the people's demands. It is also the only radio station in Cuba that bears the surname of a martyr.

Manuel Angulo Farrán, fighter of the clandestine struggle, founded the radio plant in 1936. In a modest place on Desamparados Street, marked with the number 21 and with scarce technical resources, was born the radio station that today is the main plant of the holguinero radio system.

"Always bravely saying what others keep quiet out of fear" was Angulo's compromising phrase that defined the task in front of the CMKO microphones. In front of them passed the martyrs of the Cuban Revolution Reynerio Almaguer, Pedro Díaz Coello, Luis Peña Martínez, Alcides Pino and other members of the 26th of July Movement.

Unforgettable voices began from the radio station the path of broadcasting in the territory as Vilma Perez de Aguiar, Felix Gonzalez Vega, Sergio Antonio Gonzalez Valero and many others who were remembered and honored this August 1 in the political and cultural activity developed about the 83rd birthday of Radio Angulo.

At the event, the outstanding workers were honored in the first semester of 2019 and special recognition was given to José Francisco Ochoa Cabrera, an indefatigable technician of the institution, baptized with the epithet "the man orchestra" and "the arranges everything".

Yaneisy Figueredo, director of Radio in Holguín, transmitted the congratulations sent by the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the territory, Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, to the passionate CMKO radioistas on the occasion of the anniversary.

She also urged the creativity of the artists and pointed out the pertinence of the constant stimulation of the workers to bring an ever-increasing quality of programming to the holguinera audience.