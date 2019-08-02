Friday, 02 August 2019

Real Audio

Luis Ernesto Urbino, sound producer of the Informative Department of Radio Angulo. Photo: Ana Bárbara Moraga (archive)

CMKO, a radial plant with 83 years of life

fCompartir
Pin It

CMKO has 83 years of history since the first of August. In them it accumulates details that make it unique. It is, for example, the first holguinera radio station that broke with bourgeois commercial interest and served as a spokesperson for the people's demands. It is also the only radio station in Cuba that bears the surname of a martyr.

Manuel Angulo Farrán, fighter of the clandestine struggle, founded the radio plant in 1936. In a modest place on Desamparados Street, marked with the number 21 and with scarce technical resources, was born the radio station that today is the main plant of the holguinero radio system.

"Always bravely saying what others keep quiet out of fear" was Angulo's compromising phrase that defined the task in front of the CMKO microphones. In front of them passed the martyrs of the Cuban Revolution Reynerio Almaguer, Pedro Díaz Coello, Luis Peña Martínez, Alcides Pino and other members of the 26th of July Movement.

Unforgettable voices began from the radio station the path of broadcasting in the territory as Vilma Perez de Aguiar, Felix Gonzalez Vega, Sergio Antonio Gonzalez Valero and many others who were remembered and honored this August 1 in the political and cultural activity developed about the 83rd birthday of Radio Angulo.

At the event, the outstanding workers were honored in the first semester of 2019 and special recognition was given to José Francisco Ochoa Cabrera, an indefatigable technician of the institution, baptized with the epithet "the man orchestra" and "the arranges everything".

Yaneisy Figueredo, director of Radio in Holguín, transmitted the congratulations sent by the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the territory, Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, to the passionate CMKO radioistas on the occasion of the anniversary.

She also urged the creativity of the artists and pointed out the pertinence of the constant stimulation of the workers to bring an ever-increasing quality of programming to the holguinera audience.

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

  • CMKO, a radial plant with 83 years of life

    CMKO has 83 years of history since the first of August. In them it accumulates details that make it unique. It is, for example, the first holguinera radio station that broke with bourgeois commercial interest and served as a spokesperson for the people's demands. It is also the only radio station in Cuba that bears the surname of a martyr.

  • Cuba and Syria confirm willingness to expand cooperation in pharmaceutical industry

    Syria and Cuba ratified today in Damascus their willingness to continue consolidating and expanding collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry sector.

  • The incipient buzzes of the Banense Beehive

    Working with children, their education, their discoveries, the infinite possibility of reactions that colors and flavors offer, is the greatest gift that an educator, parent or spectator possesses.

  • Humanity has already exhausted the Earth's resources for this year.

    Humanity is living on credit as of this Monday, as it has already consumed all the natural resources (water, land, clean air...) that the planet has to offer, according to a calculation made by the Global Footprint Network.

  • Acosta Danza will present a world premiere this weekend

    Acosta Danza, under the general direction of the first dancer Carlos Acosta, will premiere the choreography Llamada, by Goyo Montero, this weekend (August 2, 3 and 4) in the Sala Avellaneda of the Teatro Nacional de Cuba. Montero has declared that his new work deals with the search for sexual plenitude and the concept of gender, in the midst of a culture that rejects everything different, according to information from Lester Vila, press director of the company. "To what extent are we ourselves" is one of the questions behind the piece by the Spanish choreographer, who is also Director of the Ballet of the Nuremberg State Theater, Germany, and one of the most recognized figures of international contemporary dance.The XII Season of Acosta Danza will also present "Imponderable", by Montero, about the lyrical work of the Cuban troubadour Silvio Rodríguez, and the beloved "Twelve", by Jorge Crecis, a choreography that links dance with sport and mathematics.Tickets are on sale this Tuesday, July 30, at the box office of the National Theater.With information from ACN
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.