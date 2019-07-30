Tuesday, 30 July 2019

Real Audio

Popular savings bank in the holguinero municipality of Cacocum. Photo: Amauris Betancourt (archive)

Banco Popular de Ahorro en Holguín guarantees cash for salary increase

The Holguin branch of Banco Popular de Ahorro (BPA) prepares the conditions to guarantee in Holguín the more than 182 million pesos they will need during the second semester of 2019 in correspondence with the salary increase in the Cuban budgeted sector.

Rubinelson Zaldívar, general director of BPA in the eastern province, told the press that this represents a monthly increase of 30.5 million pesos, which will benefit about 100 thousand workers from different entities in the territory.
To know what the demand would be, approximately, he explained, made a survey of cash needs that generally extract the units budgeted and evaluated the increases allocated, also took into account the nearly 50,000 pensioners living in Holguín, who are also covered by the new provisions.
The executive meant that, as part of the adjustments with a view to the implementation of salary changes, automatic teller machines will be set up as many times as necessary during the day to prevent the lack of money and in the same way it will be carried out in the bank's vaults.
Coupled with these guarantees, he added, the BPA will offer clients the possibility of saving their income through normal accounts, magnetic cards or fund formation, and with the purpose of expanding these services they will make agreements with the institutions of the benefited sector, mainly public health.
With information from ACN

  Banco Popular de Ahorro en Holguín guarantees cash for salary increase

