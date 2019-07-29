Holguín collected more than 706 million pesos in taxes

The tax collection in the province of Holguín rises to more than 706 million pesos, a figure equivalent to two percent higher than planned, and represents in values the sum of 14.2 million pesos.



The Permanent Commission of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power, which deals with economic matters, revealed these data in a report prepared on the estimated execution of the territorial budget at the end of the first half of the year.



According to the aforementioned information source, the municipal budget collected during the mentioned period represents 85.9% of the provincial total, and exceeds the plan by 13.3 million pesos until the month of May.



The report of this governmental Commission concludes that six of the 14 Holguin municipalities pay taxes to provincial overcompliance, concentrating the greatest contribution in the territories of Holguín, Moa and Báguanos, with 17 million pesos above the plan.