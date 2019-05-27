Decrease in the results of the tests of entrance to the Superior Education, alarm in Holguín

By more than 17 percentage points with respect to the last school year, the results of the entrance examinations to Higher Education in the province of Holguín decreased.



According to Leonel Diaz Perez, methodologist of School Organization in the provincial directorate of Education (DPE) only passed the first call in the three subjects: Mathematics, Spanish and History, 1,535 twelfth grade students of the 2,612 presented to these tests, for 58.76 percent of passed.

Undoubtedly this is an issue that alarms not only principals but the school, the family and twelfth grade students, the latter with lower results in Mathematics and History, not being so in Spanish, which even when it falls, maintains above 95 percent pass.

In dialogue with Andrés Barea Páez, head of the Department of Pre-university Education at the DPE, we learned that among the territories that obtained more than 60 percent of passes, Rafael Freyre, Sagua de Tánamo, Urbano Noris and Cueto stand out. Also noteworthy are the superior results of the José Martí Pre-university Vocational Institute of Exact Sciences.

On the main causes of this decrease, the director commented that he finds the disadvantage of not presenting a tight enrolment and with greater preparation as in the last academic year. He also underlined the need for an internal review, that is, from the school itself, especially in the training system and the direction of the process.

He also pointed out that it is essential for the head of the school to focus his efforts on the results of the teaching-learning as a good part also belongs to the family, which must redouble its concern and collaboration with the school.

Although, a popular saying says that "the third time is the expired" in the entrance exams to Higher Education, moment in which the student's future is largely defined, it should not be applied. The results of the first call have not been flattering for the 1,096 students who suspended it, however they will have the opportunity to obtain better grades in the extraordinary call to be held on 18, 21 and 25 June next with Mathematics, Spanish and History, respectively.