Young Club in Holguín: a technological network of knowledge and recreation

In the computerization of society in Holguín, the Computer and Electronics Young Club (Joven Club de Computacion y Electrónica- JCCE-) have been providing tools, services and computer products with great technological application and social scope for 30 years.



In just five years more than 28,200 Holguineros have received some kind of course offered by JCCE. On the same date, more than half a million physical users are registered.

Since they emerged on September 8, 1987, at the initiative of Fidel Castro Ruz, as a network of technology centers throughout the country, the JCCE in this northeastern Cuban region have become a space close to the family that since then has had access to knowledge, advice and specialized attention in the use of the new Information and Communications Technologies (ICT.)

There are currently 58 Computer and Electronics Young Clubs in Holguín, including Plan Turquino (human settlements in mountainous regions); 19 of these centers provide 24-hour services.

Each holguinero municipality has at least two facilities, and in the capital of the province there are 11, in addition to a mobile JCCP, close to the Calixto García Íñiguez stadium. This socio-cultural project encompasses 600 centers throughout the country.



Its services and products are mainly aimed at the community. "The trend today as a national policy is to reach the natural client, is a work strategy until 2030," said Jorge Luis Perez Serrano, deputy provincial director of Computerization of Computer and Electronics Young Club in Holguin, who added that in addition to basic training, specialized and postgraduate that offer, serve various audiences: children, young people, housewives, disengaged, disabled, the elderly and legal persons.

The province is offering 28 services, among the main ones: navigation and the Ludox games platform," added Pérez Serrano-. The most demanded course is that of Microcomputer Operator, endorsed by the Work Team to fill a position", but also very accepted are those of Office automation, basic and digital electronics, web page design, image and video editing, multimedia creation, administration and use of social networks.

All courses are certified and related to computing, communications and electronics. They are taught in the JCCE, but also in annexed classrooms of companies that have technological availability and request some type of training.



"The Computer and Electronics Young Clubs have the joy of special attention to children and young people. From 2014 to date we have served more than 16,700 children under the age of 16," said Pérez Serrano.

Since 2014, JCCE inserts itself into the updating of the Cuban economic model and looks for forms of financial self-management, without losing its affordable and popular essence.

Thus began the collection of some services for both natural and legal persons, a decision aimed at self-financing, but with low rates.

The range of clients is expanding, so far this year with some 5,500. More and more entities are requesting services and courses managed by Joven Club en Holguín. (the electricity company, the Nickel Union, Agriculture, Education, Public Prosecutor's Office).

As strength its human capital is composed by 283 instructors, 189 graduates of Higher Education and 43 masters in Holguín, the peculiarity is to offer innovative products with a highly qualified staff.

It offers attractive services such as antivirus updates marketed by Joven Club, installation of applications, rental of mobile devices, management of search and copy of information, storage and recovery of data (hard disks, external memories).

Information and knowledge are managed in a variety of ways from digital libraries, interactive platforms and even software banks.



It would also be important to mention the work on the platforms of the Young Club," added Yisel Trueba Solano, JCCE's Deputy Director of Communication in Holguín, "for example the encyclopaedia "Ecured", a reliable support tool for the knowledge of society that is consulted by more than 250,000 people daily, the cultural product "La Mochila", which contributes to healthy recreation and provides information and content for the preparation of young people. We have other platforms such as Estanquillo (providing access to current national and international media) and Reflejo, where all Cuban blogs are located".

She added that "we have verified through surveys and direct work with customers, popular acceptance of the services of Joven Club, because they provide basic and elementary knowledge for the technological and cultural development of society.

For JCCE it is a challenge, based on its current technology, to offer services and products in tune with the advances of information technology, but it persists in the purpose of modernizing the network, alphabetizing the population "technologically", boosting skills in the use of new ICTs, and being reference centers for training and healthy entertainment.