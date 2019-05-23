Vice Minister of Education Urges to Enhance Quality of the Teaching Process in Holguín

In the Preparatory Seminar for the 2019-2020 school year in Holguín, which took place in this city from 20 to 22 May, the Vice-Minister of Education Margarita Macpherson Sayú placed special emphasis on the importance of the quality of the teaching process in each of the teachings.

The vice-principal of the sector recognized the province for the progress achieved in comparison with the previous school year and pointed out that "we should not conform because it is a strategy of the Ministry of Education to strengthen the qualitative over the quantitative, hence the priority of methodological work, teacher preparation and improvement of the education system.



On the other hand, he pointed out that the territory is one of the most advanced in terms of teacher coverage, although difficulties persist in primary school and in the subjects of Metamatics and English, an aspect that will be given priority next September along with admission to pedagogical schools, political and ideological work, the third improvement of education, the link between teacher, students, family and community, as well as the computerization of the education system at different levels.