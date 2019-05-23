Thursday, 23 May 2019

Real Audio

Vice Minister of Education Urges to Enhance Quality of the Teaching Process in Holguín

fCompartir
Pin It

In the Preparatory Seminar for the 2019-2020 school year in Holguín, which took place in this city from 20 to 22 May, the Vice-Minister of Education Margarita Macpherson Sayú placed special emphasis on the importance of the quality of the teaching process in each of the teachings.

The vice-principal of the sector recognized the province for the progress achieved in comparison with the previous school year and pointed out that "we should not conform because it is a strategy of the Ministry of Education to strengthen the qualitative over the quantitative, hence the priority of methodological work, teacher preparation and improvement of the education system.


On the other hand, he pointed out that the territory is one of the most advanced in terms of teacher coverage, although difficulties persist in primary school and in the subjects of Metamatics and English, an aspect that will be given priority next September along with admission to pedagogical schools, political and ideological work, the third improvement of education, the link between teacher, students, family and community, as well as the computerization of the education system at different levels.

Betsy Segura Oro
Author: Betsy Segura OroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.