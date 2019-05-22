Wednesday, 22 May 2019

Real Audio

Isabel Cristina Torres Torres and Minerva Aleida Rodríguez Delgado, Director of the British Council Cuba. (Courtesy of a twitter account at Holguín University).

University of Holguín and British Council Cuba sign work agreement

A working agreement between the University of Holguín and the British Council Cuba (BCC) was signed as part of the English Language Teaching Road Show, a project conceived for the training of English language teachers.


The Ministry of Higher Education (MES) seeks to improve the teaching of the English language, based on the Common European Framework of Reference, which is a recognized international standard for the work of the levels of learning and assimilation of languages.

This agreement also contemplates the exploration of possibilities of exchanges and collaborations in the field of science and innovation, for which they take place until May 22nd in the Celia Sánchez Manduley university headquarters, fruitful meetings, workshops and exchanges of learning the English language with British experts.

The MES in Cuba prioritizes among its lines of work to guarantee level B1 of English for all students in 2022, objectives where the collaboration of the British Council Cuba can be of great help, through its various projects.

 

Maylín Betancourt Verdecia
Tags:

The most read

