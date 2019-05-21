Subsidiary of the Cuban Academy of Sciences constitutes in Holguín

The Holguin subsidiary of the Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC) was created with the participation of scientists from different areas of knowledge and the highest authorities of the Communist Party of Cuba and the Government of the province of Holguín.



In the ceremony, held in the Plaza Mayor General Calixto García Íñiguez, was made official the selection of Holguín given the high scientific potential it has, development in the research and number of members of the Academy of Sciences of Cuba (ACC) with a figure of 10 members, among them five have Titular category, four the category of Young Associates and one the category of Honor, denomination recently granted to the DrC Pura Avilés Cruz.

The holguinera branch, whose honorary president is this eminent doctor and its president is DrC Roberto Perez Rodriguez, has 23 members, which are mainly concentrated between the University of Holguin and the University of Medical Sciences, the Mining and Metallurgical Institute of Moa, the Citma and the Center for Research and Rehabilitation of Hereditary Ataxias (Cirah).

"Holguín is undoubtedly a power in the development of science in the country. Since 1999, more than 60 awards have been obtained from the Cuban Academy of Sciences. It also has institutions of high scientific level such as its universities, where several professors participate in scientific tasks of national priority", commented DrC. Luis Velázquez Pérez, president of the ACC.

On the other hand, Velázquez recognized the contributions in the field of Social and Medical Sciences, above all, for the results achieved by the Center for Research and Rehabilitation of Hereditary Ataxias (Cirah) that place it in the vanguard of this research in Cuba and the world.

The creation of the subsidiary responds to a program launched by the ACC with the purpose of instituting these groups in the largest Cuban provinces, hence this is the fourth of the five that will be instituted in the country with the aim of integrating the scientific community and forming an interactive network with the Academy of Sciences.