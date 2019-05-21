Meteor Exercise demonstrated preparation to safeguard against calamities

With the objective of preparing the management and command organs to protect the population and economic resources of the State against natural phenomena or chemical accidents, the Meteor Exercise 2019 was developed in the province of Holguín, with the participation of the main members of the provincial and municipal Defense Councils, respectively.

As part of this important exercise, the actions that must be carried out in each territory to mitigate the risks as well as the missions of each entity and its personnel to provide assistance where necessary in the event of earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, heavy rains, chemical leaks or other sanitary complexity were highlighted.

In this sense, the municipality of Moa played a leading role in the central activities of the Meteoro, where practical rescue and salvage operations were carried out on the coastal coast after the supposed occurrence of an earthquake of great magnitude along the area, causing a fire in a naval environment and at the same time an ammonia leak was controlled and the nearby population was evacuated...

In both exercises the combined work of the Fire brigades, Rescue and Salvage Forces, the workers themselves, as well as other institutions involved in the demonstration, was put into practice.

They also visited food processing centers that must provide insurance to the population that may be affected by natural events, technological or health.

The preparation of the support forces to neighboring provinces in case of any calamity, were punctuated as well as the means that will be used to provide aid.

Another of the actions developed was the pruning of trees that could affect the houses, the electrical or communications lines, as well as the unblocking of sewers and the cleaning of all the common areas.

Finally, the forces and techniques that will be used in the rescue and salvage work were presented, and the entities that had the best results during the demonstration of Meteor Exercise 2019 were recognized.