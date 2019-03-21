Holguín: Measures Taken to Improve Telephony Services



The increase in mobile network infrastructure will continue to be one of the priorities of the communications sector in the province of Holguín this year, as part of the investments that contribute to raising the informatization indexes of Cuban society.

The projections in that sense and the assurance for the protection at the same time of the public telephony were specified to the press by directors of that branch in the eastern territory, who meant the integral advances in the different areas of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA).

In the specific case of the latter service, José Neiser Peregrín, head of that department in the communications entity, stressed that the agency will concentrate its major investments in the modernization and equipment of the most necessary means to contribute to improving the vitality of that telephone network.

"Technologies are available that will enable them to know to a large extent the failures in the system without the need for customers to go directly to report them in the repair units and thus offer users more immediate solutions in this area of telephony," he said.

From the investment point of view, no new installations of this service will be undertaken in urban areas, but ETECSA will expand its services with resources and technologies to improve, above all, the structures of this service in the rural sector and particularly in areas of the Plan Turquino.

Peregrín reported in particular that 888 of these services will be modernized, especially those with a high level of deterioration, which will make it easier to change the technical components with higher rates of affectations.

Regarding the program for rural settlements and those with the most difficult access, he pointed out that telephone investments for collective use in 20 communities were approved for 2019, whose calls will not be limited by the number of minutes allocated, but by means of the card system.

With information from ACN