Affective Animals: Commitment to Welfare

To acquire an affectionate animal requires time, space and economic resources, in addition to a great commitment with its care that implies to assume its necessities of feeding, veterinary attention and affection.

Many are the holguineros who have canines, felines, some birds such as pets, or equines used as means of transport. Do these animals have the necessary welfare? Who watch over their protection? What happens to the control and sanitation of the homeless?

Animals must be respected and treated with the dignity they deserve. But it is difficult to protect them if we are not aware of the responsibility that their care demands. In the province of Holguín the existing veterinary centres do not fully comply with the construction and hygienic-sanitary requirements necessary to provide appropriate and efficient services.



In the current veterinary clinic in the capital of this northeastern Cuban region a team of professionals attends there with dedication and scarce resources mainly affective animals. They diagnose diseases with hematological evaluation, clinical or surgical treatment in the cases that require it. At present, they do not perform ultrasounds because, despite having the technology, the appropriate location for this service is not yet available.

The availability of medicines and vaccines is sufficient to guarantee the health and well-being of the affective animals in Holguín, but not all the owners take care of attending them opportunely before symptoms of preventable diseases, some even abandon them to their fate in the streets.

Of the four veterinary clinics that also operate in different areas of the city, two of them are located in the doctors' own homes because for many years they have not had the premises to carry out such a vital activity.



For Carmina Iralda Pupo, caring for and protecting animals it is a passion and an occupation. She is known in the city of Holguín for her permanent vigilance as a veterinarian.



From her 36 years of medical experience, she confirmed that the most common ailments affecting animals in the province are the outbreaks of Babeasis Canis and Ehrlichia canis, transmitted by ticks and viral diseases such as Parvovirus, which is very common during the first months of a dog's life, and that it is usually fatal if it is not identified and treated in time. There are also cases of Hepatitis, Canine Distemper and Acute Gastroenteritis, bacterial diseases such as Leptospirosis and a large parasitic proliferation (scabies and fleas).

Carmina laments that "there are those who give more than a hundred dollars for a dog of race, however they could pick up a stray animal, a cat dog and save it and they do not do it. Dogs' love is unconditional, they love us anyway. They are very grateful and intelligent.

There is an increasing number of stray animals ̶ especially dogs and cats ̶ that represent a danger and risk to human health by the transmission of parasitic and bacterial infections.

The abandonment of affective animals leads to their mistreatment and suffering. Many times they are run over and suffer serious injuries that cause even death. Some people to get rid of them resort to cruel and drastic measures such as poisoning, others advocate canine sterilization to reduce their overpopulation and are less and less those who take pity and occasionally offer shelter to animals that roam the city and usually die of disease, hunger and thirst.

The magnitude of the animals' lack of protection has other edges. In Holguín many draught horses are subjected to long days of forced labour, with overweight of both passengers and different types of cargo and not a few receive strong lashes as punishment when they resist fatigue. Ignoring the repeated and visible abuse they receive is a negligent attitude.

Illicit traditions and activities also encourage the mistreatment of animals. For example, they are used in the entertainment industry with unnatural performances and cruel fights of dogs and roosters for profit.

Holguín lacks shelters for stray animals. They are at the mercy of the compassion and good feelings of those who notice their lack of food and affection.

Cuba is a member of the World Organization for Animal Health and although endangered animals and species of fauna in general are protected, there are no legal regulations prohibiting their mistreatment and neglect.

The defense and protection of animals must go beyond solidary actions, it is necessary a greater administrative and logistic support, to promote positive and defensive attitudes from the school and the family, to approve laws that regulate and sanction the irresponsible human conducts as for their lack of protection and abandonment.

Ensuring animal welfare distinguishes civilized society.