Holguin journalists celebrate Cuban Press Day

On March 14, 1892, the newspaper Patria appeared, as José Martí said: "to watch over freedom, to prevent our enemies from defeating us again," because this definition is very close and because of what Patria meant for the nation, we Holguin journalists began the Cuban Press Day with a tribute to the apostle.

There were many activities that took place throughout the province during 10 days of celebration. The end of the day became recognition to the base delegations of the Union of Journalists of Cuba (Upec) here; as well as the deserved farewell to a colleague who arrived at retirement time, the renowned journalist José Luis Díaz Gras of the radio station Radio Juvenil, in the municipality of "Calixto García".

One more year that is also awarded, this day, the Provincial Prize "For the Work of Life Abraham Portuondo", this time deserved a friend of the entire Holguin audience, a journalist who for more than 40 years has put his pen and his voice at the service of this people, in defense of the Revolution: Roberto Ortiz del Toro.

Always attached to the truth, defying storms, dressed in olive-green at the service of defense or breaking barriers in the Holguin fields, with the highest sense of duty and journalistic ethics, as was the newspaper Patria in its time, is Roberto Ortiz on Holguinera radio: a soldier of the word.