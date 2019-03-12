Social Indicators Present Progress in Prioritized Sectors of Holguín

The social indicators in several priority sectors of the province of Holguín show progress in the results of their integrated management, such as Public Health, Education, Culture, Sports and Science.



This is stated in an opinion of the Permanent Commission of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power that deals with economic issues, a document that indicates as highly positive the palpable impact on services provided as a solution to proposals formulated by voters.

The attention to critical cases and social assistance was guaranteed, aspect that determined satisfaction in the beneficiaries in sensitive topics such as communal hygiene, public lighting, water distribution, and the solution of historical proposals in the Turquino Plan and rural communities.

The People's Power Work Commission also underscored the favorable impact caused by the repair and maintenance actions to premises and facilities that provide services to the population.

The report ends by emphasizing that all of the above was possible through the use of the state budget allocated to meet these social needs, a mechanism that acts as a regulator par excellence of financial resources and public expenditures.