Office with a woman's stigma

In the hands of women is totally in the province of Holguín the direction and management of the educational level of the early childhood. Talented and self-sacrificing women are in charge of the operation of the 62 existing children's circles in this region of eastern Cuba. 1,193 educators and 373 teaching assistants assume the noble task of caring for and educating children from a very early age.

The female labour force predominates at this level of education that fosters harmonious physical and mental development and empowers different areas of knowledge.

For 18 years Liset Torres Gómez de Cádiz has been well aware of the performance and responsibility involved in taking on the leadership of a children's circle as a woman: "It is a challenge to manage an educational institution that is responsible for stimulating the maximum possible development of the child until he or she enters school. Our work is characterized by tenderness, dedication. It is extraordinarily important because we are the first educators to have an impact on children's education.

This maternal instinct by biological inheritance in women is magnified in the work of the holguineras educators who currently serve some 9,600 children benefited from the educational program of children's circles.

As a woman, Victoria Leyva Lorente, provincial methodologist of the Department of Early Childhood, has dedicated 39 years to the profession of educating in the early ages, to make a significant contribution to society in the formation of values: "Traditionally in our country this task has been assumed by a woman. The commitment as a daughter of this Revolution is to dedicate life to the education of children and to attend to their nutrition and health, to pay attention to their family and social behavior. The term sacrifice for us becomes love, the will to do much more each day and the duty fulfilled.



The presence of women is more and more evident in social roles. Today, one hundred percent of the preschool enrollment in Holguín is attended by 1,160 teachers, women with vocation, knowledge and sensitivity who prepare 9,61 schoolchildren for their entry into schools next year.

The feminine contribution is also significant in the Educate Your Child Program, which in this province has 262 promoters to offer children who do not attend children's circles alternatives for learning and preparation for the first grade.

The creation of children's circles for more than five decades has favoured the full integration of women into society in Cuba.

Yaima Cruz de la Cruz directs the Department of Early Childhood in the province and has the experience of having collaborated with her advice in the educational process of this teaching in Venezuela.

Today she is grateful to have a team of consecrated women, trained and protagonists in the formation of infants: "As a woman, it is a merit to participate in the early childhood education process. As a director it is a very complex task, but if it is done with love and dedication, our educators who are so sacrificed in the work they do are well prepared. We have the noble task of preparing integrally those "little seeds" that are the future. I think that I have been the mother of many children; in our hands we have the mission of shaping them from the earliest ages.

For her there are feminine qualities that distinguish and prestige: "The Cuban woman differs in everything, in her actions, in her way of expressing herself, in her professionalism, in the commitment that she puts into everything she does, we are simple and humble".