Community services, efforts and results

The collection and final disposal of solid waste, the sweeping of streets, the hygienization and cleaning of cities and towns, and the maintenance of green areas are part of the communal services provided in the province of Holguín, although it is not always possible to satisfy the expectations of the population.



The provision of these services produces an unquestionable social impact, which points, depending on the results obtained, towards the positive or the negative, when we add those related to environmental sanitation, the elaboration of floral decorations, and the necrology provided in funeral homes and cemeteries in Holguín territory.

In order to meet the needs generated by community services in the province of Holguín, it is appropriate to say that for the collection of solid waste there are 58 vehicles and 493 animal traction vehicles, including a dozen compactors, 34 tractors with wagons, eight open trucks and four ampiroles trucks, which have 68 ampirol boxes.

These means and equipment are insufficient given the magnitude of the task, in a territory with more than one million inhabitants, which produces dissatisfaction in the population for not feeling covered their needs.

I must add that the most difficult situation occurs in the municipalities of Mayarí and Banes, due to their population density, as well as in Cueto and Báguanos, due to the non-assignment of equipment during the last 10 years, and in the municipality of Holguín, the most complex of all for obvious reasons.

There are 32 funeral homes, 102 cemeteries, a sarcophagus factory, 20 wreath factories, and 28 funeral carriages, of which there are only about 22, which is a limited park and subject to overexploitation with more than 10 or 12 years of use.

The truth is that in spite of the existing difficulties in the province of Holguín to guarantee the communal services in all its edges, the workers of that sector make an effort and require the collaboration of the settlers in the cities, towns and communities, to join efforts in order to contribute to the environmental improvement and the effectiveness of some services conceived in benefit of all the population.