Investments in fixed telephony will expand telephone services in Holguín

The Cuban Telecommunications Company Etecsa in the province of Holguín will make important investments during this year that will favor fixed telephony in this territory in addition to the expansion of the Nauta Hogar service.



According to the telecommunications engineer Luis Arnolis Reyes Ramirez, director of the entity, three integral cabinets were installed last year and for this stage the qualification of the same amount is planned, which will have the necessary technology, the data card to be more precise, for the Nauta Hogar service provision.

The beneficiaries of new telephone services will be the neighbors of a Popular Council of San Germán, in Urbano Noris, part of the northern city center of the municipality Holguín, the distribution "First of January" in Mayarí and will expand capacities in the Miraflores distribution of Moa, where investment actions were previously made by Etecsa, the director added.