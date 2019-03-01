Closing the way to social indiscipline and illegalities

Social indisciplines, illegalities and crime increased as to the occurrence of these events in the province of Holguín during the year 2018, according to statistics revealed by the Provincial Administration Council (CAP).

The source pointed out that in spite of the actions developed in confronting these negative manifestations by the CAP and the agencies involved in the task, in 13 of the 14 Holguin municipalities there was an increase in these scourges, with the exception of Moa, without including the new illegalities that arose in the urban territorial ordering.

The Provincial Administration Council warned about the increase in the number of criminal acts committed against cattle, especially theft and sacrifice, a criminal modality that continues to have a high incidence in Holguín territory, despite the actions aimed at eradicating it.

With respect to the results of the XIII National Check to Internal Control, it transcended that of the 30 entities that were supervised, 11 were singled out without control, a situation that must be immediately reversed.

The competent authorities indicated that in 12 of these entities presumed criminal acts were detected, and in one of them a possible corruption case is being investigated, situations that resulted in an estimated amount of economic damages of more than 156 million pesos in national currency and 395 thousand pesos in foreign currency.