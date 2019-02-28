Thursday, 28 February 2019

Real Audio

Holguín will celebrate the Journey for the Cuban Press Day

fCompartir
Pin It

The Day of the Cuban Press in Holguín will take place from March 4 to 15 and its main incentive is to stimulate the construction of a new model of socialist press.

According to Fidel Troya García, president of the Union of Journalists of Cuba in the province, it will be dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, to the 165th anniversary of the birth of the distinguished patriot and journalist Juan Gualberto Gómez and to the 127th anniversary of the first issue of the Patria newspaper, founded by the National Apostle, José Martí.

The day will begin with a meeting of the youth club with the nominees for the Life Work Award "Abraham Portuondo Larrasagui" in 2018 and will continue with the workshop Culture, History and Journalism, which will be developed jointly by the National Union of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC), the Union of Historians and the Union of Journalists of Cuba (Upec).

The workshop "Mobile journalism, urgencies, challenges, possibilities" will also take place, a space where radio broadcasters, in addition to exchanging experiences on the use of this technology, will pay tribute to CMKO's newscast, Radio Angulo "First hand, a viable experience" in its three decades of existence. It is also planned to present the call to the national meeting of Journalism and Innovation.

On the other hand, journalists and filmmakers will exchange with Holguineros and visitors about contemporary journalistic procedures and will make a sample of technical means, initiative in line with the motto of this day: Public Press: People's Press. At the same time, there will be a talk about the project Red de formación vocacional para el Periodismo (Network for Vocational Training in Journalism), which is being carried out this school year.

There will be a tribute to the female journalist on March 8, the meeting of the gender circle and communication of the Upec and softball; exhibitions and workshops on computer graphics and exchanges with audiences about the work of the press in Holguín reflect the program.

As it is traditional, during the Day the work of colleagues who have given their lives to Journalism will be distinguished and the best works of the year will be awarded. Likewise, the organizations that stand out in the communicational work and attention to the press will be honored, as well as the media that have made more progress in the design of journalistic management projects that allow a greater effectiveness in the communicative work.

Betsy Segura Oro
Author: Betsy Segura OroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

yo voto si

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

  • Holguín will celebrate the Journey for the Cuban Press Day

    The Day of the Cuban Press in Holguín will take place from March 4 to 15 and its main incentive is to stimulate the construction of a new model of socialist press.

  • Ordinary session of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power held

    The eighth ordinary session of the XII mandate of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power in Holguín, held in the "Celia Sánchez Manduley" theater at the headquarters of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, in this Cuban city of parks, analyzed a work agenda with issues of economic and social interest.

  • Polio vaccination will benefit more than 45 thousand children in Holguín

    There are now 58 polio vaccination campaigns developed in Cuba after the triumph of the Revolution. In 2019, the first stage of the same began on February 25 until March 2, while the second is scheduled to take place from April 22 to 27 and will immunize about 45,233 children in the Holguin territory.

  • Provincial Assembly of People's Power Sessions today in Holguín

    The delegates to the Provincial Assembly of People's Power in Holguín are attending this Wednesday, February 27, the eighth ordinary session of the XII mandate, which will take place in the Celia Sánchez Manduley theater, the headquarters of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, in this Cuban city of parks.

  • Ministry of the Armed Forces reports on air accident in Artemisa

    On the morning of this Tuesday, February 26, a Mig 21 aircraft of the Revolutionary Air Force crashed to the ground, due to technical problems, in the vicinity of the municipality of Güira de Melena, province of Artemisa, during a combat preparation exercise. The event did not cause damage in the locality, the pilot is in good health.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.