Holguín will celebrate the Journey for the Cuban Press Day

The Day of the Cuban Press in Holguín will take place from March 4 to 15 and its main incentive is to stimulate the construction of a new model of socialist press.

According to Fidel Troya García, president of the Union of Journalists of Cuba in the province, it will be dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, to the 165th anniversary of the birth of the distinguished patriot and journalist Juan Gualberto Gómez and to the 127th anniversary of the first issue of the Patria newspaper, founded by the National Apostle, José Martí.

The day will begin with a meeting of the youth club with the nominees for the Life Work Award "Abraham Portuondo Larrasagui" in 2018 and will continue with the workshop Culture, History and Journalism, which will be developed jointly by the National Union of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC), the Union of Historians and the Union of Journalists of Cuba (Upec).

The workshop "Mobile journalism, urgencies, challenges, possibilities" will also take place, a space where radio broadcasters, in addition to exchanging experiences on the use of this technology, will pay tribute to CMKO's newscast, Radio Angulo "First hand, a viable experience" in its three decades of existence. It is also planned to present the call to the national meeting of Journalism and Innovation.

On the other hand, journalists and filmmakers will exchange with Holguineros and visitors about contemporary journalistic procedures and will make a sample of technical means, initiative in line with the motto of this day: Public Press: People's Press. At the same time, there will be a talk about the project Red de formación vocacional para el Periodismo (Network for Vocational Training in Journalism), which is being carried out this school year.

There will be a tribute to the female journalist on March 8, the meeting of the gender circle and communication of the Upec and softball; exhibitions and workshops on computer graphics and exchanges with audiences about the work of the press in Holguín reflect the program.

As it is traditional, during the Day the work of colleagues who have given their lives to Journalism will be distinguished and the best works of the year will be awarded. Likewise, the organizations that stand out in the communicational work and attention to the press will be honored, as well as the media that have made more progress in the design of journalistic management projects that allow a greater effectiveness in the communicative work.