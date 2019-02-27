Ordinary session of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power held

The eighth ordinary session of the XII mandate of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power in Holguín, held in the "Celia Sánchez Manduley" theater at the headquarters of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, in this Cuban city of parks, analyzed a work agenda with issues of economic and social interest.



The central theme was the Presentation of the account of the Provincial Administration Council before the Provincial Assembly of People's Power, a document that addressed with a sense of value and criticism the comprehensive management developed in compliance with its powers and functions during the past year 2018.

After the analysis, enriched with the interventions of the delegates, the report of the Temporary Committee on the Accountability of the Council of the Provincial Administration was released.

Another issue discussed in the working session was the analysis and approval of the liquidation of the State budget in fiscal year 2018, and the corresponding opinion of the Permanent Work Commission that attends to the issues of Economy and Local Projects.

The delegates to the working session learned about the results of the control carried out by the Permanent Commission of the Assembly that attends the issues of Health, Communal and Environment to the main indicators of the activity of Communal, solid waste collection and necrological services.

Compliance with the Economy Plan and the 2018 Provincial Budget, together with information on the Economic and Social Guidelines and the Provincial Budget for the current year, were also submitted for consideration at the working session of the Government body in Holguín.

It transpired that the province obtained favorable results by achieving a surplus of 296.9 million pesos, which represented having obtained 114.4 million above the plan.

The report presented by the Permanent Commission that deals with economic matters, approved the report presented on the liquidation of the state budget for fiscal year 2018, and the measures implemented to resolve the deficiencies noted.

In this ordinary session of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power, the promotion of journalist Yaneisy Figueredo Aguilar to the position of Provincial Director of the Holguinero Radio System was approved.

The Direction of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power recognized the performance of Moraima López León, who for 28 years held that responsibility, from which she was released to retire.

It was said that she accumulated an outstanding record of services, and earned the admiration, respect and affection of the Holguin radio broadcasters, for her dedication to the task of leading and achieving results that enhance the Holguin Radio System.