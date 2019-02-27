Provincial Assembly of People's Power Sessions today in Holguín

The delegates to the Provincial Assembly of People's Power in Holguín are attending this Wednesday, February 27, the eighth ordinary session of the XII mandate, which will take place in the Celia Sánchez Manduley theater, the headquarters of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, in this Cuban city of parks.

The work agenda includes topics of interest and topicality, such as the reporting of the Council of the Provincial Administration to the Assembly on its functioning and the development of work programs during the year 2018.

At this point, the opinion of the temporary committee of the Provincial Assembly on the subject will be known, as well as the analysis and approval of the liquidation of the State budget in last year's fiscal year.

Other items on the agenda consist of the opinion of the Permanent Working Committee of the Provincial Assembly that deals with issues of the Economy and its Local Projects, and the result of the control carried out by the Permanent Committee that deals with issues of Health, Communal and Environment to the main indicators of the activity of Communal, solid waste collection and necrology services.

The information services of the provincial radio station CMKO, Radio Angulo, will cover this working session of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power, scheduled to begin at 09:00 am, local time, which will be developed publicly.