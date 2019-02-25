Monday, 25 February 2019

Real Audio

Technology classroom inaugurated in Desoft Holguín. Photo: Courtesy of José Luis Cordón Ávila.

Technology classroom inaugurated in Desoft Holguín

The company Desoft in Holguín inaugurated its technological classroom in greeting to the Day of the Communications Worker, celebrated this February 24, date in which all Cuba goes to the ballot boxes for the referendum by the new Constitution.


The initiative of the Holguinera entity seeks to offer high technology resources and create a space that facilitates the integral preparation of professionals of the territory, as an essential way to consolidate the process of computerization of the Holguinera society.
In the space specialists of the Union of Informaticians of Cuba and the University of Holguín, developed an exchange on the efficient use and good practices in social networks, as a preamble to a day of solidarity with the sister nation of Venezuela in the digital scenario with the workers of Desoft.
During the exchange, the importance of technological sovereignty in our country was analyzed, as well as the support of Cubans from social networks. The participants in the meeting used the labels #ManosFueraDeVenezuela, #YoVotoSí and #HacemosCuba, as complements to their messages of solidarity on social networks demonstrating all their support for the sister nation.

  Technology classroom inaugurated in Desoft Holguín

