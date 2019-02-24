Sunday, 24 February 2019

Ernesto Santiesteban goes to his polling station to vote. Photo: Odalys Martínez

From Holguín I vote for the Homeland

At the dawn of the morning, when the clock was barely seven o'clock, the General of the Army Corps and Vice-Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, Ramón Espinosa Martín, went to electoral college number three, in District 36, located in the Avenue of the Internationalists, in Holguín, to exercise his right to vote.

He was also accompanied by Major General Rafael Hernández Delegado, Chief of the Eastern Army, and Brigadier General Roberto Reyes La O, Chief of the Military Region of Holguín.ernesto santiesteban voto f odalys mtnez
Meanwhile, Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez attended school number two in District 46, located on Avenida de los Libertadores, where he told the press about the importance of this historic date for the Cuban people and how the new Magna Carta supports the continuity of our revolutionary process, in tune with the new transformations the country is undergoing.julio cesar estupinan voto f odalys mtnez
For his part, the President of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power, Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, attended school number four in Circunscripción 175, in Reparto San Field. There we found him waiting for his turn with the inhabitants of his community to exercise their right to vote.
Upon leaving the electoral college Estupiñán Rodríguez pointed out his pride for participating in such an important moment, which defines the future of the nation and exhorted to maintain the Martiano principle that characterizes our Revolution and that is also the spirit of the new Cuban Constitution that today is submitted to Referendum: With all and for the good of all.

Odalys Martínez Oliva
Author: Odalys Martínez OlivaEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
