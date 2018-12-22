Saturday, 22 December 2018

Real Audio

Promotion of Etecsa for the end of the year

Etecsa promotes a 50 percent discount on Nauta refill coupons

In order to facilitate access to Internet services during the end of the year holidays, Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba S.A. (Etecsa) has prepared a promotional offer with a 50% discount on Nauta recharge coupons.

This new offer is valid from Saturday 22 December 2018 and will be valid until 2 January 2019, explained Ileana Fernandez, marketing and communication specialist of the entity in Holguin.

The specialist said that during the aforementioned days the Nauta recharge coupons of 2.00, 5.00, 10.00 and 20.00 CUC will be available for a value of 1.00, 2.50, 5.00 and 10.00 CUC, respectively, in the commercial units of Etecsa, which will continue working during the 25th and 31st of December.

It is worth mentioning that the province of Holguín has more than 60 thousand permanent Nauta accounts and more than five thousand home Nauta services where these cards or coupons can also be used.

Also, the territory has 72 public wifi sites, highly visited by the population and even more on these holidays, hence the advantage offered by the discount of the Cuban telecommunications company, which is used to access the Internet service through time pricing.

  Etecsa promotes a 50 percent discount on Nauta refill coupons

