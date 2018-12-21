Friday, 21 December 2018

Until December 30th Agricultural Fair in Holguín. Photo taken from the site (Excelencias News Cuba )

Special offers in Holguín at the end of the year

From this Thursday until next December 30 takes place in the Valley of Mayabe, in the municipality of Holguín, the traditional Agricultural Fair organized by the system of Agriculture in this northeastern region of Cuba as a special offer for the end of the year.

In addition to the exhibition, competitive, equestrian and rodeo activities, it is planned that the Commerce and Gastronomy companies offer their services to the population from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a variety of food and liquor offers.

Among this year's initiatives, on December 30th at the Mayabe Valley Agricultural Fair, 60 pigs will be roasted, in greeting to the anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution.

This fair will also have commercial character, since several points of sale will be located.

Priority will be given to presentations and competitions of traditional Cuban dances, repentistas, as well as performances by singers of peasant music and mariachis, among other cultural manifestations.

Likewise, the companies will showcase their production and service results, and it is planned that, on a daily basis, a commission of specialized judges will visit each of these spaces to award prizes in the different categories.

Special attention to low-income people during the end of the year
It is planned that on December 31, more than 96,000 dinners will be served to people with low incomes and critical social situations throughout the province of Holguín, according to Liseth Pérez Rojas, institutional communicator of the Business Group of Commerce in this territory, which every year pays special attention to this population group.

Of the total number of dinners to be held, more than 6,300 will be aimed at people who receive food in the Family Care Systems (FAS). The municipalities with the greatest number of beneficiaries are Holguín, Mayarí, Gibara and Banes.

This measure corroborates the Government's commitment in the province of Holguín to offer special offers and activities to the people who benefit from the SAF program during public holidays.

